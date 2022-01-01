Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Terry McLaurin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has hauled in 66 receptions for 899 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 59.9 receiving yards per game.

McLaurin has been the target of 23.4% (116 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

McLaurin's 81.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 21.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Eagles, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 228.3 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, McLaurin reeled in three passes for 40 yards while being targeted six times.

McLaurin has 91 receiving yards on five catches (13 targets) over his last three games, averaging 30.3 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0% DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0%

