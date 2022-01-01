Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has hauled in 66 receptions for 899 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times, and averages 59.9 receiving yards per game.
- McLaurin has been the target of 23.4% (116 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- McLaurin's 81.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles are 21.9 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the Eagles, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 228.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, McLaurin reeled in three passes for 40 yards while being targeted six times.
- McLaurin has 91 receiving yards on five catches (13 targets) over his last three games, averaging 30.3 yards per game.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
