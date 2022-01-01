Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 4,580 yards (305.3 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady has thrown 109 passes in the red zone this season, 61.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York
- In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 49.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Jets, with multiple TD passes in seven games.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- This week Brady will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Brady put together a 232-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- Brady added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- Brady has thrown for 809 yards (269.7 ypg) on 75-of-124 passing with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 29 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
