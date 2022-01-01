There will be player prop bet markets available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) take the field in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 4,580 yards (305.3 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has thrown 109 passes in the red zone this season, 61.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 49.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Jets, with multiple TD passes in seven games.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

This week Brady will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).

The Jets' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Brady put together a 232-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Brady added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.

Brady has thrown for 809 yards (269.7 ypg) on 75-of-124 passing with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He has tacked on 29 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

