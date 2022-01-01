Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) take the field in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 4,580 yards (305.3 ypg), completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting 37 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady has thrown 109 passes in the red zone this season, 61.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 49.1 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those matchups against the Jets, with multiple TD passes in seven games.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • This week Brady will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jets' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Brady put together a 232-yard performance against the Panthers last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Brady added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • Brady has thrown for 809 yards (269.7 ypg) on 75-of-124 passing with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 29 rushing yards on nine carries with one touchdown, averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

