Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Tony Pollard ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pollard has 127 carries for 710 yards (47.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 36 catches for 288 yards (19.2 per game).
  • He has received 127 of his team's 424 carries this season (30.0%).
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pollard's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his single career matchups, Pollard notched 31 rushing yards versus the Cardinals, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Cardinals.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Cardinals are 15th in the league, giving up 113.7 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Football Team, Pollard carried the ball eight times for 34 yards (4.2 yards per carry).
  • Pollard also racked up 16 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Pollard has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 20 carries.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Tony Pollard

127

30.0%

710

2

15

22.7%

5.6

Ezekiel Elliott

210

49.5%

899

10

34

51.5%

4.3

Dak Prescott

43

10.1%

126

1

14

21.2%

2.9

Corey Clement

26

6.1%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive