There will be player prop bets available for Tony Pollard ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pollard has 127 carries for 710 yards (47.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

He has tacked on 36 catches for 288 yards (19.2 per game).

He has received 127 of his team's 424 carries this season (30.0%).

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his single career matchups, Pollard notched 31 rushing yards versus the Cardinals, 13.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Cardinals.

In terms of defending against the run, the Cardinals are 15th in the league, giving up 113.7 yards per game.

The Cowboys are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Football Team, Pollard carried the ball eight times for 34 yards (4.2 yards per carry).

Pollard also racked up 16 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Pollard has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 20 carries.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 127 30.0% 710 2 15 22.7% 5.6 Ezekiel Elliott 210 49.5% 899 10 34 51.5% 4.3 Dak Prescott 43 10.1% 126 1 14 21.2% 2.9 Corey Clement 26 6.1% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

Powered By Data Skrive