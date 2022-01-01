Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Travis Kelce will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) play the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has 1,066 receiving yards on 83 receptions (122 targets), with seven touchdowns, averaging 71.1 yards per game.
  • Kelce has been the target of 20.5% (122 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.
  • Kelce (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Kelce racked up 95 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bengals.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 270.9 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce did not record a catch in last week's game against the Steelers.
  • Over his last three outings, Kelce racked up 13 catches on 17 targets and averaged 72.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

122

20.5%

83

1066

7

12

14.0%

Tyreek Hill

146

24.5%

104

1197

9

19

22.1%

Mecole Hardman

71

11.9%

50

537

2

13

15.1%

Byron Pringle

48

8.1%

34

477

5

5

5.8%

