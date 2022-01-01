Travis Kelce will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) play the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 1,066 receiving yards on 83 receptions (122 targets), with seven touchdowns, averaging 71.1 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 20.5% (122 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.

Kelce (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Against the Bengals, Kelce racked up 95 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bengals.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 270.9 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Kelce did not record a catch in last week's game against the Steelers.

Over his last three outings, Kelce racked up 13 catches on 17 targets and averaged 72.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 122 20.5% 83 1066 7 12 14.0% Tyreek Hill 146 24.5% 104 1197 9 19 22.1% Mecole Hardman 71 11.9% 50 537 2 13 15.1% Byron Pringle 48 8.1% 34 477 5 5 5.8%

