Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has 1,066 receiving yards on 83 receptions (122 targets), with seven touchdowns, averaging 71.1 yards per game.
- Kelce has been the target of 20.5% (122 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.
- Kelce (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Against the Bengals, Kelce racked up 95 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bengals.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
- The 270.9 yards per game the Bengals are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- With 22 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Kelce did not record a catch in last week's game against the Steelers.
- Over his last three outings, Kelce racked up 13 catches on 17 targets and averaged 72.7 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
122
20.5%
83
1066
7
12
14.0%
Tyreek Hill
146
24.5%
104
1197
9
19
22.1%
Mecole Hardman
71
11.9%
50
537
2
13
15.1%
Byron Pringle
48
8.1%
34
477
5
5
5.8%
