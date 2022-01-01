Before Trevor Lawrence hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Lawrence has thrown for 3,225 yards (215.0 per game) while completing 319 of 543 passes (58.7%), with nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He has tacked on 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per game.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence has attempted 43 of his 543 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New England

The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Lawrence completed 66.7% of his passes for 280 yards.

Lawrence tacked on six carries for 37 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt in the running game.

Lawrence has passed for 711 yards (237.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.5% of his passes (72-for-117) with zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 60 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

