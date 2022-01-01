Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tua Tagovailoa before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) play the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Tagovailoa has put up 2,339 passing yards (155.9 yards per game) while going 230-for-328 (70.1% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 89 rushing yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The 265.3 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Titans' defense is ninth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Tagovailoa went 19-for-26 (73.1%) for 198 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has racked up 638 passing yards (212.7 yards per game) while going 65-for-94 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

