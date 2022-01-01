Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Tagovailoa has put up 2,339 passing yards (155.9 yards per game) while going 230-for-328 (70.1% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 89 rushing yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Tagovailoa accounts for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The 265.3 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Titans' defense is ninth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Tagovailoa went 19-for-26 (73.1%) for 198 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has racked up 638 passing yards (212.7 yards per game) while going 65-for-94 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
