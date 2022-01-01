There will be player prop bet markets available for Tua Tagovailoa before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) play the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Tagovailoa has put up 2,339 passing yards (155.9 yards per game) while going 230-for-328 (70.1% completion percentage) and throwing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 89 rushing yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa accounts for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The 265.3 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans' defense is ninth in the NFL, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Tagovailoa went 19-for-26 (73.1%) for 198 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has racked up 638 passing yards (212.7 yards per game) while going 65-for-94 (69.1% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6%

