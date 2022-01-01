Publish date:
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has 204 rushing yards (13.6 per game) on 55 carries with one touchdown.
- And he has added 31 catches for 325 yards (21.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- His team has run the ball 337 times this season, and he's handled 55 of those attempts (16.3%).
- The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Johnson put up three rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are third in the NFL, giving up 87.5 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have allowed nine rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Jaguars.
- In his last three games, Johnson has 17 rushing yards on six carries (5.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 13.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 40 yards.
Johnson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ty Johnson
55
16.3%
204
1
9
14.5%
3.7
Michael Carter
135
40.1%
566
4
24
38.7%
4.2
Tevin Coleman
79
23.4%
350
0
13
21.0%
4.4
Zach Wilson
25
7.4%
161
4
6
9.7%
6.4
