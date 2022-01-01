Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Ty Johnson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Johnson and the New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Johnson has 204 rushing yards (13.6 per game) on 55 carries with one touchdown.
  • And he has added 31 catches for 325 yards (21.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 337 times this season, and he's handled 55 of those attempts (16.3%).
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Johnson put up three rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are third in the NFL, giving up 87.5 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed nine rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Jaguars.
  • In his last three games, Johnson has 17 rushing yards on six carries (5.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 13.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 40 yards.

Johnson's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ty Johnson

55

16.3%

204

1

9

14.5%

3.7

Michael Carter

135

40.1%

566

4

24

38.7%

4.2

Tevin Coleman

79

23.4%

350

0

13

21.0%

4.4

Zach Wilson

25

7.4%

161

4

6

9.7%

6.4

