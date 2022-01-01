There will be player prop bets available for Ty Johnson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Johnson and the New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has 204 rushing yards (13.6 per game) on 55 carries with one touchdown.

And he has added 31 catches for 325 yards (21.7 per game) and two receiving TDs.

His team has run the ball 337 times this season, and he's handled 55 of those attempts (16.3%).

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Johnson put up three rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.

In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are third in the NFL, giving up 87.5 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have allowed nine rushing touchdowns, fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Jaguars.

In his last three games, Johnson has 17 rushing yards on six carries (5.7 yards per game), with zero touchdowns.

He's also averaged 13.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 40 yards.

Johnson's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Johnson 55 16.3% 204 1 9 14.5% 3.7 Michael Carter 135 40.1% 566 4 24 38.7% 4.2 Tevin Coleman 79 23.4% 350 0 13 21.0% 4.4 Zach Wilson 25 7.4% 161 4 6 9.7% 6.4

