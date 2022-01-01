There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has collected 792 receiving yards (52.8 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 63 passes on 88 targets this year.

Boyd has been the target of 18.1% (88 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.

Boyd (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Boyd had 27 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.

The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Boyd was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 85 yards (28.3 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Boyd's stat line over his last three outings shows 12 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 78.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 16 times.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

