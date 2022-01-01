Publish date:
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conklin has caught 54 passes on 74 targets for 540 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
- Conklin has been the target of 74 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
- With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 22.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his seven matchups against the Packers, Conklin's five receiving yards average is 25.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- In seven matchups with the Packers, Conklin has not had a TD catch.
- The 234.3 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Rams, Conklin hauled in four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.
- Conklin's over his last three outings stat line reveals seven catches for 71 yards. He put up 23.7 yards per game, and was targeted 10 times.
Conklin's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Conklin
74
13.6%
54
540
3
16
22.5%
Justin Jefferson
149
27.4%
97
1451
9
20
28.2%
Adam Thielen
95
17.5%
67
726
10
13
18.3%
K.J. Osborn
73
13.4%
46
584
5
8
11.3%
