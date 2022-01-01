Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player props available for Tyler Conklin before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC North foes at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin has caught 54 passes on 74 targets for 540 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
  • Conklin has been the target of 74 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
  • With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 22.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his seven matchups against the Packers, Conklin's five receiving yards average is 25.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • In seven matchups with the Packers, Conklin has not had a TD catch.
  • The 234.3 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Conklin hauled in four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Conklin's over his last three outings stat line reveals seven catches for 71 yards. He put up 23.7 yards per game, and was targeted 10 times.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

74

13.6%

54

540

3

16

22.5%

Justin Jefferson

149

27.4%

97

1451

9

20

28.2%

Adam Thielen

95

17.5%

67

726

10

13

18.3%

K.J. Osborn

73

13.4%

46

584

5

8

11.3%

