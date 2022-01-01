There will be player props available for Tyler Conklin before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (7-8) and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC North foes at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin has caught 54 passes on 74 targets for 540 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

Conklin has been the target of 74 of his team's 543 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.

With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 22.5% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his seven matchups against the Packers, Conklin's five receiving yards average is 25.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

In seven matchups with the Packers, Conklin has not had a TD catch.

The 234.3 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Conklin hauled in four passes for 44 yards while being targeted five times.

Conklin's over his last three outings stat line reveals seven catches for 71 yards. He put up 23.7 yards per game, and was targeted 10 times.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 74 13.6% 54 540 3 16 22.5% Justin Jefferson 149 27.4% 97 1451 9 20 28.2% Adam Thielen 95 17.5% 67 726 10 13 18.3% K.J. Osborn 73 13.4% 46 584 5 8 11.3%

