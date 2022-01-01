Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

Tyler Lockett will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett's 1,053 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Seahawks. He's been targeted 99 times and has totaled 65 receptions and five touchdowns (70.2 yards per game).
  • Lockett has been the target of 22.5% (99 total) of his team's 440 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Lockett's 34 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Lions are 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 256.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions' defense is 20th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Lockett put together a 30-yard performance against the Bears last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • During his last three games, Lockett has totaled 172 yards on eight receptions with one touchdown, averaging 57.3 yards per game, on 15 targets.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

99

22.5%

65

1053

5

5

11.4%

D.K. Metcalf

109

24.8%

64

846

9

14

31.8%

Gerald Everett

55

12.5%

44

422

4

7

15.9%

Freddie Swain

37

8.4%

22

253

3

4

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive