Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett's 1,053 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Seahawks. He's been targeted 99 times and has totaled 65 receptions and five touchdowns (70.2 yards per game).
- Lockett has been the target of 22.5% (99 total) of his team's 440 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Lions.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Lockett's 34 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Lions are 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 256.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions' defense is 20th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Lockett put together a 30-yard performance against the Bears last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
- During his last three games, Lockett has totaled 172 yards on eight receptions with one touchdown, averaging 57.3 yards per game, on 15 targets.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
99
22.5%
65
1053
5
5
11.4%
D.K. Metcalf
109
24.8%
64
846
9
14
31.8%
Gerald Everett
55
12.5%
44
422
4
7
15.9%
Freddie Swain
37
8.4%
22
253
3
4
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive