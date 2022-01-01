Tyler Lockett will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett's 1,053 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Seahawks. He's been targeted 99 times and has totaled 65 receptions and five touchdowns (70.2 yards per game).

Lockett has been the target of 22.5% (99 total) of his team's 440 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 11.4% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Lockett's 34 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Lions are 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lockett caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Lions.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 256.9 passing yards the Lions allow per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is 20th in the league, allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Lockett put together a 30-yard performance against the Bears last week on three catches while being targeted six times.

During his last three games, Lockett has totaled 172 yards on eight receptions with one touchdown, averaging 57.3 yards per game, on 15 targets.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9% Freddie Swain 37 8.4% 22 253 3 4 9.1%

