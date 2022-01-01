Before placing any bets on Tyreek Hill's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 1,197 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 146 times and has registered 104 catches and nine touchdowns (79.8 yards per game).

Hill has been the target of 146 of his team's 596 passing attempts this season, or 24.5% of the target share.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Hill had 68 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Bengals, 12.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).

Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.

The 270.9 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bengals have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Steelers last week, Hill was targeted two times and racked up 19 yards on two receptions.

Hill's 18 grabs (19 targets) have netted him 243 yards (81.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 146 24.5% 104 1197 9 19 22.1% Travis Kelce 122 20.5% 83 1066 7 12 14.0% Mecole Hardman 71 11.9% 50 537 2 13 15.1% Byron Pringle 48 8.1% 34 477 5 5 5.8%

