Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 1,197 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 146 times and has registered 104 catches and nine touchdowns (79.8 yards per game).
- Hill has been the target of 146 of his team's 596 passing attempts this season, or 24.5% of the target share.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Hill had 68 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Bengals, 12.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).
- Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
- The 270.9 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bengals have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Steelers last week, Hill was targeted two times and racked up 19 yards on two receptions.
- Hill's 18 grabs (19 targets) have netted him 243 yards (81.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
146
24.5%
104
1197
9
19
22.1%
Travis Kelce
122
20.5%
83
1066
7
12
14.0%
Mecole Hardman
71
11.9%
50
537
2
13
15.1%
Byron Pringle
48
8.1%
34
477
5
5
5.8%
