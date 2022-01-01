Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before placing any bets on Tyreek Hill's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's 1,197 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 146 times and has registered 104 catches and nine touchdowns (79.8 yards per game).
  • Hill has been the target of 146 of his team's 596 passing attempts this season, or 24.5% of the target share.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Hill had 68 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Bengals, 12.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (80.5).
  • Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
  • The 270.9 passing yards the Bengals allow per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bengals have surrendered 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Steelers last week, Hill was targeted two times and racked up 19 yards on two receptions.
  • Hill's 18 grabs (19 targets) have netted him 243 yards (81.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

146

24.5%

104

1197

9

19

22.1%

Travis Kelce

122

20.5%

83

1066

7

12

14.0%

Mecole Hardman

71

11.9%

50

537

2

13

15.1%

Byron Pringle

48

8.1%

34

477

5

5

5.8%

