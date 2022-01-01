Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

There will be player props available for Van Jefferson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has contributed with 44 receptions for 708 yards and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 81 times, producing 47.2 yards per game.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • The 295.5 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times and recorded one catch for six yards.
  • Jefferson has five receptions (on 11 targets) for 87 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 29.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

Odell Beckham Jr.

70

-

37

480

4

10

-

