Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has contributed with 44 receptions for 708 yards and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 81 times, producing 47.2 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The 295.5 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times and recorded one catch for six yards.
- Jefferson has five receptions (on 11 targets) for 87 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 29.0 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
Odell Beckham Jr.
70
-
37
480
4
10
-
Powered By Data Skrive