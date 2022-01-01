There will be player props available for Van Jefferson before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has contributed with 44 receptions for 708 yards and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 81 times, producing 47.2 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (81 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The 295.5 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Jefferson was targeted six times and recorded one catch for six yards.

Jefferson has five receptions (on 11 targets) for 87 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 29.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5% Odell Beckham Jr. 70 - 37 480 4 10 -

