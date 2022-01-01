Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Ertz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ertz has grabbed 60 passes (93 targets) for 638 yards (39.9 per game) with five TDs this season.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ertz's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Ertz's 52.5 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Cowboys are 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Ertz, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
  • Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The Cowboys are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Ertz was targeted 13 times, picking up 54 yards on eight receptions.
  • Ertz's 19 catches (31 targets) have netted him 170 yards (56.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive