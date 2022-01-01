Publish date:
Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ertz has grabbed 60 passes (93 targets) for 638 yards (39.9 per game) with five TDs this season.
- The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ertz's matchup with the Cowboys.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Ertz's 52.5 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Cowboys are 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Ertz, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.
- Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The Cowboys are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Ertz was targeted 13 times, picking up 54 yards on eight receptions.
- Ertz's 19 catches (31 targets) have netted him 170 yards (56.7 ypg) in his last three games.
Ertz's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
DeAndre Hopkins
64
12.5%
42
572
8
14
20.3%
Powered By Data Skrive