Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Ertz and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ertz has grabbed 60 passes (93 targets) for 638 yards (39.9 per game) with five TDs this season.

The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ertz's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Ertz's 52.5 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Cowboys are 5.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Ertz, in 10 matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in two of those three games.

Note: Ertz's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The Cowboys are giving up 258.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Ertz was targeted 13 times, picking up 54 yards on eight receptions.

Ertz's 19 catches (31 targets) have netted him 170 yards (56.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive