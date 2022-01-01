Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has 36 catches on 65 targets for 369 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 24.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 14.0% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
- Pascal (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Pascal's 27 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.
- The 231.0 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The Raiders have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.
- Pascal has hauled in two passes (five targets) for 29 yards (9.7 per game) over his last three games.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
65
14.0%
36
369
3
12
20.3%
Michael Pittman Jr.
116
24.9%
76
971
5
14
23.7%
Jonathan Taylor
45
9.7%
36
336
2
2
3.4%
Jack Doyle
41
8.8%
28
291
3
7
11.9%
