January 1, 2022
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Before Zach Pascal hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal has 36 catches on 65 targets for 369 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 24.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.0% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.
  • Pascal (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Pascal's 27 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • The 231.0 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Raiders have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.
  • Pascal has hauled in two passes (five targets) for 29 yards (9.7 per game) over his last three games.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

Jack Doyle

41

8.8%

28

291

3

7

11.9%

