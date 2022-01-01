Before Zach Pascal hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has 36 catches on 65 targets for 369 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 24.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.0% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Pascal's way.

Pascal (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.3% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the football 49.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Pascal's 27 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 3.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pascal did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.

The 231.0 yards per game the Raiders are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Pascal did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.

Pascal has hauled in two passes (five targets) for 29 yards (9.7 per game) over his last three games.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4% Jack Doyle 41 8.8% 28 291 3 7 11.9%

