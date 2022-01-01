Publish date:
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Wilson has racked up 2,013 passing yards (134.2 per game) while going 187-for-330 (56.7% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 161 rushing yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
- The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Buccaneers have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Wilson went 14-for-22 (63.6 percent) for 102 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He added four carries for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- Wilson has racked up 474 passing yards (158.0 per game) and has a 52.9% completion percentage this year (46-of-87) while throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 136 rushing yards (45.3 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
