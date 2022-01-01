Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before placing any bets on Zach Wilson's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Wilson's New York Jets (4-11) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) square off in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Wilson has racked up 2,013 passing yards (134.2 per game) while going 187-for-330 (56.7% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 161 rushing yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 10.7 yards per game.
  • The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 259.6 yards per game the Buccaneers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Wilson went 14-for-22 (63.6 percent) for 102 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He added four carries for 91 yards, averaging 22.8 yards per carry while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • Wilson has racked up 474 passing yards (158.0 per game) and has a 52.9% completion percentage this year (46-of-87) while throwing one touchdown and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 136 rushing yards (45.3 ypg) on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

