A.J. Brown has player props available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Brown's Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has reeled in 57 passes and leads his team with 760 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 94 times, and averages 50.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 19.4% of the 485 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 14.1% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

This week Brown will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (258.0 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Brown was targeted 16 times, picking up 145 yards on 11 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Brown's stat line over his last three outings shows 11 catches for 145 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 48.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 16 times.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0% Chester Rogers 39 8.0% 26 284 1 3 4.2%

