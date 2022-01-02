Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for A.J. Dillon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Dillon's Green Bay Packers (12-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has 677 rushing yards (45.1 ypg) on 159 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 159, or 41.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Dillon has averaged 29.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Vikings, 20.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Vikings Dillon has not run for a touchdown.
  • Dillon will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 130.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Packers are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (13 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Dillon rushed nine times for 41 yards (4.6 yards per carry).
  • He racked up 15 yards on three receptions.
  • In his last three games, Dillon has 134 rushing yards (44.7 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

159

41.1%

677

3

33

45.2%

4.3

Aaron Jones

163

42.1%

723

4

31

42.5%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

30

7.8%

86

3

6

8.2%

2.9

Allen Lazard

3

0.8%

32

0

0

0.0%

10.7

