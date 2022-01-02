Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for A.J. Dillon ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Dillon's Green Bay Packers (12-3) play the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has 677 rushing yards (45.1 ypg) on 159 carries, with three touchdowns.

He also averages 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 159, or 41.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Dillon has averaged 29.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Vikings, 20.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Vikings Dillon has not run for a touchdown.

Dillon will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 130.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

The Packers are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (13 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Dillon rushed nine times for 41 yards (4.6 yards per carry).

He racked up 15 yards on three receptions.

In his last three games, Dillon has 134 rushing yards (44.7 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 159 41.1% 677 3 33 45.2% 4.3 Aaron Jones 163 42.1% 723 4 31 42.5% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 30 7.8% 86 3 6 8.2% 2.9 Allen Lazard 3 0.8% 32 0 0 0.0% 10.7

Powered By Data Skrive