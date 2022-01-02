Publish date:
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has 677 rushing yards (45.1 ypg) on 159 carries, with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 159, or 41.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Dillon has averaged 29.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Vikings, 20.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games against the Vikings Dillon has not run for a touchdown.
- Dillon will go up against a Vikings squad that allows 130.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- The Packers are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (13 this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Dillon rushed nine times for 41 yards (4.6 yards per carry).
- He racked up 15 yards on three receptions.
- In his last three games, Dillon has 134 rushing yards (44.7 per game) on 31 carries with one touchdown.
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
159
41.1%
677
3
33
45.2%
4.3
Aaron Jones
163
42.1%
723
4
31
42.5%
4.4
Aaron Rodgers
30
7.8%
86
3
6
8.2%
2.9
Allen Lazard
3
0.8%
32
0
0
0.0%
10.7
