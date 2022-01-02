In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Green for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Green's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green's 77 targets have resulted in 47 catches for 751 yards (50.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Green has been the target of 15.0% (77 total) of his team's 513 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his two matchups against the Cowboys, Green's 56 receiving yards average is 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

In two matchups, Green has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cowboys.

Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

This week Green will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Green was targeted three times and racked up 33 yards on one reception.

Green has tacked on 12 grabs for 199 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 66.3 receiving yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive