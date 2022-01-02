Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Green for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Green's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) take the field in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green's 77 targets have resulted in 47 catches for 751 yards (50.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Green has been the target of 15.0% (77 total) of his team's 513 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his two matchups against the Cowboys, Green's 56 receiving yards average is 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • In two matchups, Green has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • This week Green will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Green was targeted three times and racked up 33 yards on one reception.
  • Green has tacked on 12 grabs for 199 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 66.3 receiving yards per game.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

