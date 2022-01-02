Publish date:
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green's 77 targets have resulted in 47 catches for 751 yards (50.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Green has been the target of 15.0% (77 total) of his team's 513 passing attempts this season.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his two matchups against the Cowboys, Green's 56 receiving yards average is 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- In two matchups, Green has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cowboys.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- This week Green will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Green was targeted three times and racked up 33 yards on one reception.
- Green has tacked on 12 grabs for 199 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and averaged 66.3 receiving yards per game.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
12.5%
42
572
8
14
20.3%
