January 2, 2022
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Jones, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has 163 carries for a team-leading 723 yards (48.2 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also added 47 catches for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He has handled 163, or 42.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Over his eight career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 57.8 rushing yards per game versus the Vikings, 1.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four of eight games versus the Vikings Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 130.5 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have given up 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Jones ran for 66 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per attempt).
  • Jones also racked up 21 yards on five receptions.
  • Jones has 159 yards on 30 carries (53.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
  • He's also tacked on 10 catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

163

42.1%

723

4

31

42.5%

4.4

A.J. Dillon

159

41.1%

677

3

33

45.2%

4.3

Aaron Rodgers

30

7.8%

86

3

6

8.2%

2.9

Allen Lazard

3

0.8%

32

0

0

0.0%

10.7

