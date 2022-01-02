Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has 163 carries for a team-leading 723 yards (48.2 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also added 47 catches for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He has handled 163, or 42.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Vikings.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Over his eight career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 57.8 rushing yards per game versus the Vikings, 1.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four of eight games versus the Vikings Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 130.5 yards per game.
- The Vikings have given up 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Browns, Jones ran for 66 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per attempt).
- Jones also racked up 21 yards on five receptions.
- Jones has 159 yards on 30 carries (53.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
- He's also tacked on 10 catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
163
42.1%
723
4
31
42.5%
4.4
A.J. Dillon
159
41.1%
677
3
33
45.2%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
30
7.8%
86
3
6
8.2%
2.9
Allen Lazard
3
0.8%
32
0
0
0.0%
10.7
Powered By Data Skrive