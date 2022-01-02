Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Jones, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 17 with the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 163 carries for a team-leading 723 yards (48.2 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also added 47 catches for 361 yards (24.1 per game) and six touchdowns.

He has handled 163, or 42.1%, of his team's 387 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Over his eight career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 57.8 rushing yards per game versus the Vikings, 1.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four of eight games versus the Vikings Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those four games.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 130.5 yards per game.

The Vikings have given up 13 rushing touchdowns, 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Jones ran for 66 yards on 12 carries (averaging 5.5 yards per attempt).

Jones also racked up 21 yards on five receptions.

Jones has 159 yards on 30 carries (53.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

He's also tacked on 10 catches for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 163 42.1% 723 4 31 42.5% 4.4 A.J. Dillon 159 41.1% 677 3 33 45.2% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 30 7.8% 86 3 6 8.2% 2.9 Allen Lazard 3 0.8% 32 0 0 0.0% 10.7

Powered By Data Skrive