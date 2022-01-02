Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Rodgers has thrown for 3,689 yards (245.9 per game) while completing 323 of 475 passes (68%), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also rushed 30 times for 86 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per game.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
- Rodgers accounts for 56.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 96 of his 475 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Rodgers' 252.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Vikings are 33.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS five times over five of those games against the Vikings.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings are conceding 269.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Rodgers went 24-for-34 (70.6%) for 202 yards with three touchdown passes.
- In his last three outings, Rodgers has thrown for 811 yards (270.3 per game) while completing 76 of 102 passes (74.5%), with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
148
28.7%
106
1362
10
23
23.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
51
9.9%
25
427
3
7
7.1%
Randall Cobb
39
7.6%
28
375
5
12
12.2%
