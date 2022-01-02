Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Aaron Rodgers ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Rodgers has thrown for 3,689 yards (245.9 per game) while completing 323 of 475 passes (68%), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also rushed 30 times for 86 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers accounts for 56.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 96 of his 475 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Rodgers' 252.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Vikings are 33.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS five times over five of those games against the Vikings.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings are conceding 269.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Rodgers went 24-for-34 (70.6%) for 202 yards with three touchdown passes.

In his last three outings, Rodgers has thrown for 811 yards (270.3 per game) while completing 76 of 102 passes (74.5%), with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2%

