January 2, 2022
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Aaron Rodgers ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (12-3) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Rodgers has thrown for 3,689 yards (245.9 per game) while completing 323 of 475 passes (68%), with 33 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 30 times for 86 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per game.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Rodgers accounts for 56.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 96 of his 475 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Rodgers' 252.2 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Vikings are 33.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS five times over five of those games against the Vikings.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings are conceding 269.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Rodgers went 24-for-34 (70.6%) for 202 yards with three touchdown passes.
  • In his last three outings, Rodgers has thrown for 811 yards (270.3 per game) while completing 76 of 102 passes (74.5%), with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

148

28.7%

106

1362

10

23

23.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

51

9.9%

25

427

3

7

7.1%

Randall Cobb

39

7.6%

28

375

5

12

12.2%

