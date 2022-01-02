In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Adam Humphries and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Humphries and the Washington Football Team (6-9) ready for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Adam Humphries Prop Bet Odds

Adam Humphries Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Humphries has hauled in 368 yards (on 38 grabs). He has been targeted 58 times, and is putting up 24.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.7% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Humphries' way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Humphries has been on the receiving end of 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his two matchups against the Eagles, Humphries' 15.5 receiving yards average is 12.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).

In two matchups versus the Eagles, Humphries has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Humphries will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Humphries put together a four-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on two catches while being targeted six times.

Over his last three games, Humphries has racked up 20.3 yards per game, reeling in nine passes on 19 targets.

Humphries' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0%

