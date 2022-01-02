Publish date:
Adam Humphries Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Adam Humphries Prop Bet Odds
Adam Humphries Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Humphries has hauled in 368 yards (on 38 grabs). He has been targeted 58 times, and is putting up 24.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.7% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Humphries' way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Humphries has been on the receiving end of 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In his two matchups against the Eagles, Humphries' 15.5 receiving yards average is 12.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
- In two matchups versus the Eagles, Humphries has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Humphries will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Humphries put together a four-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on two catches while being targeted six times.
- Over his last three games, Humphries has racked up 20.3 yards per game, reeling in nine passes on 19 targets.
Humphries' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
