January 2, 2022
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player props available for Alexander Mattison before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (31.5 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 27 passes for 212 yards (14.1 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has received 129 of his team's 416 carries this season (31.0%).
  • The Vikings have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Mattison's 17.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers are 5.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In five games against the Packers Mattison has not run for a touchdown.
  • Allowing 115.3 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Mattison and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mattison ran the ball 13 times for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He added three receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Mattison has racked up 19 carries for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alexander Mattison

129

31.0%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Dalvin Cook

226

54.3%

1,067

6

45

54.2%

4.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.7%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.7%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

