Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (31.5 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 27 passes for 212 yards (14.1 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has received 129 of his team's 416 carries this season (31.0%).
- The Vikings have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Mattison's 17.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers are 5.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In five games against the Packers Mattison has not run for a touchdown.
- Allowing 115.3 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Mattison and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mattison ran the ball 13 times for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.
- He added three receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Mattison has racked up 19 carries for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
129
31.0%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
226
54.3%
1,067
6
45
54.2%
4.7
Kirk Cousins
28
6.7%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.7%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
