There will be player props available for Alexander Mattison before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) square off against the Green Bay Packers (12-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (31.5 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 27 passes for 212 yards (14.1 per game) with one touchdown.

He has received 129 of his team's 416 carries this season (31.0%).

The Vikings have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Mattison's 17.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Packers are 5.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five games against the Packers Mattison has not run for a touchdown.

Allowing 115.3 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 18th-ranked run defense in the league.

Mattison and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Rams, Mattison ran the ball 13 times for 41 yards and scored one touchdown.

He added three receptions for 29 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Mattison has racked up 19 carries for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 129 31.0% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 226 54.3% 1,067 6 45 54.2% 4.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.7% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.7% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

