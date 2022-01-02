Publish date:
Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lazard has caught 29 passes on 48 targets for 366 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 24.4 yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.3% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
- Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lazard's matchup with the Vikings.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his four matchups against the Vikings, Lazard's 27 receiving yards average is 14.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
- Lazard, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Lazard was targeted five times and totaled 45 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Lazard has totaled 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 16 targets in his last three games.
Lazard's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Lazard
48
9.3%
29
366
5
12
12.2%
Davante Adams
148
28.7%
106
1362
10
23
23.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
51
9.9%
25
427
3
7
7.1%
Randall Cobb
39
7.6%
28
375
5
12
12.2%
Powered By Data Skrive