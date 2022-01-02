Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Allen Lazard for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Lazard's Green Bay Packers (12-3) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has caught 29 passes on 48 targets for 366 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 24.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.3% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.

Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his four matchups against the Vikings, Lazard's 27 receiving yards average is 14.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).

Lazard, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Lazard was targeted five times and totaled 45 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Lazard has totaled 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 16 targets in his last three games.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 48 9.3% 29 366 5 12 12.2% Davante Adams 148 28.7% 106 1362 10 23 23.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 51 9.9% 25 427 3 7 7.1% Randall Cobb 39 7.6% 28 375 5 12 12.2%

Powered By Data Skrive