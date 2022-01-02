Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Allen Lazard for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North rivals square off in Week 17 when Lazard's Green Bay Packers (12-3) take on the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lazard has caught 29 passes on 48 targets for 366 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 24.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.3% of the 516 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
  • Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have called a pass in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his four matchups against the Vikings, Lazard's 27 receiving yards average is 14.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (41.5).
  • Lazard, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Lazard was targeted five times and totaled 45 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Lazard has totaled 143 receiving yards (47.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 16 targets in his last three games.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Lazard

48

9.3%

29

366

5

12

12.2%

Davante Adams

148

28.7%

106

1362

10

23

23.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

51

9.9%

25

427

3

7

7.1%

Randall Cobb

39

7.6%

28

375

5

12

12.2%

