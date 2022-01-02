Publish date:
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara's team-high 720 rushing yards (48.0 per game) have come on 197 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 40 catches for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has received 197 of his team's 436 carries this season (45.2%).
- The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In his nine career matchups against them, Kamara has averaged 40.9 rushing yards per game versus the Panthers, 20.6 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In five of nine games versus the Panthers Kamara has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those five games.
- The Panthers allow 118.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Panthers are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Kamara rushed 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per attempt).
- During his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He's also caught eight passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game) .
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
197
45.2%
720
4
30
46.9%
3.7
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Taysom Hill
53
12.2%
311
5
13
20.3%
5.9
Jameis Winston
32
7.3%
166
1
4
6.2%
5.2
