In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Alvin Kamara for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara's team-high 720 rushing yards (48.0 per game) have come on 197 carries, with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 40 catches for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has received 197 of his team's 436 carries this season (45.2%).

The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Carolina

In his nine career matchups against them, Kamara has averaged 40.9 rushing yards per game versus the Panthers, 20.6 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five of nine games versus the Panthers Kamara has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those five games.

The Panthers allow 118.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

This season the Panthers are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Kamara rushed 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per attempt).

During his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He's also caught eight passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game) .

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 197 45.2% 720 4 30 46.9% 3.7 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 53 12.2% 311 5 13 20.3% 5.9 Jameis Winston 32 7.3% 166 1 4 6.2% 5.2

