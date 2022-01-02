Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Alvin Kamara for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara's team-high 720 rushing yards (48.0 per game) have come on 197 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 40 catches for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 197 of his team's 436 carries this season (45.2%).
  • The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In his nine career matchups against them, Kamara has averaged 40.9 rushing yards per game versus the Panthers, 20.6 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In five of nine games versus the Panthers Kamara has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those five games.
  • The Panthers allow 118.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Panthers are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Kamara rushed 13 times for 52 yards (four yards per attempt).
  • During his last three games, Kamara has rushed for 190 yards on 51 carries (63.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 45 yards (15.0 per game) .

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

197

45.2%

720

4

30

46.9%

3.7

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Taysom Hill

53

12.2%

311

5

13

20.3%

5.9

Jameis Winston

32

7.3%

166

1

4

6.2%

5.2

