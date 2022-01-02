Amari Cooper has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) meet the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has recorded 768 receiving yards (51.2 per game) and seven touchdowns, hauling in 60 passes on 90 targets.

Cooper has been the target of 90 of his team's 580 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 16.1% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 57.8% passing plays and 42.2% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Cooper's 79 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Cardinals are 15.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cardinals.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

This week Cooper will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (225.1 yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have given up 24 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Cooper was targeted 11 times, totaling 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Cooper has 144 receiving yards on 14 receptions (23 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 48.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6% Cedrick Wilson 49 8.4% 34 448 3 6 6.9%

