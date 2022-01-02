Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees St.Brown's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) play the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • St.Brown's 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Lions. He's been targeted 98 times and has collected 74 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • St.Brown has been the target of 18.7% (98 total) of his team's 524 passing attempts this season.
  • St.Brown (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 284.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, St.Brown grabbed nine passes for 91 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.
  • St.Brown has accumulated 25 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 34 times and averages 84.7 receiving yards.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

D'Andre Swift

70

13.4%

56

429

2

6

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive