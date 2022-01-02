Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Amon-Ra St. Brown ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees St.Brown's Detroit Lions (2-12-1) play the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

St.Brown's 692 receiving yards (46.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Lions. He's been targeted 98 times and has collected 74 receptions and three touchdowns.

St.Brown has been the target of 18.7% (98 total) of his team's 524 passing attempts this season.

St.Brown (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.6% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 284.3 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, St.Brown grabbed nine passes for 91 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.

St.Brown has accumulated 25 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 34 times and averages 84.7 receiving yards.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7% D'Andre Swift 70 13.4% 56 429 2 6 10.7%

