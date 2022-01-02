Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

There will be player props available for Andy Dalton ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Dalton's Chicago Bears (5-10) take the field against the New York Giants (4-11) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dalton has thrown for 1,017 yards (67.8 ypg) on 98-of-153 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 55 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per game.
  • The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Dalton has thrown 15 passes in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dalton's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Dalton's 186.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Giants are 46.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dalton threw a touchdown one time over those three games against the Giants, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • Note: Dalton's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • This week Dalton will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (250.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Dalton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Dalton has racked up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) and has a 0% completion percentage (-for-0) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and interceptions.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive