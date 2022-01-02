There will be player props available for Andy Dalton ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Dalton's Chicago Bears (5-10) take the field against the New York Giants (4-11) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dalton has thrown for 1,017 yards (67.8 ypg) on 98-of-153 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 55 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per game.

The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Dalton has thrown 15 passes in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dalton's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

Dalton's 186.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Giants are 46.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dalton threw a touchdown one time over those three games against the Giants, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.

Note: Dalton's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

This week Dalton will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (250.1 yards allowed per game).

The Giants have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Dalton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Dalton has racked up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) and has a 0% completion percentage (-for-0) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and interceptions.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive