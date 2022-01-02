Publish date:
Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dalton has thrown for 1,017 yards (67.8 ypg) on 98-of-153 passing with six touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 55 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 3.7 yards per game.
- The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Dalton has thrown 15 passes in the red zone this season, 12.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York
- Dalton's 186.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Giants are 46.2 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dalton threw a touchdown one time over those three games against the Giants, and has not had multiple touchdown passes against them.
- Note: Dalton's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- This week Dalton will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (250.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants have allowed 26 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Dalton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Dalton has racked up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) and has a 0% completion percentage (-for-0) over his last three appearances, tossing zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Dalton's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
111
24.2%
62
860
3
8
15.4%
Cole Kmet
83
18.1%
53
539
0
10
19.2%
Allen Robinson II
56
12.2%
32
353
1
4
7.7%
