January 2, 2022
Antonio Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Antonio Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) hit the field in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has put up 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 57 times and averages 34.6 receiving yards.
  • Brown has been the target of 57 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 8.9% of the target share.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Brown's 78 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Jets are 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Jets.
  • Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 267.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brown was targeted 15 times, totaling 101 yards on 10 receptions.
  • Brown has racked up 101 receiving yards (33.7 per game), hauling in 10 balls on 15 targets during his last three games.

Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Antonio Brown

57

8.9%

39

519

4

3

2.7%

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

