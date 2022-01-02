Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Antonio Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) hit the field in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has put up 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 57 times and averages 34.6 receiving yards.

Brown has been the target of 57 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 8.9% of the target share.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Brown's 78 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Jets are 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Jets.

Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 267.9 yards per game through the air.

The Jets have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brown was targeted 15 times, totaling 101 yards on 10 receptions.

Brown has racked up 101 receiving yards (33.7 per game), hauling in 10 balls on 15 targets during his last three games.

Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

