Publish date:
Antonio Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has put up 39 catches for 519 yards and four touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 57 times and averages 34.6 receiving yards.
- Brown has been the target of 57 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 8.9% of the target share.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- Brown's 78 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Jets are 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Jets.
- Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 267.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brown was targeted 15 times, totaling 101 yards on 10 receptions.
- Brown has racked up 101 receiving yards (33.7 per game), hauling in 10 balls on 15 targets during his last three games.
Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Antonio Brown
57
8.9%
39
519
4
3
2.7%
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive