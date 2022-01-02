Before placing any wagers on Austin Ekeler's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West foes take the field in Week 17 when Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has 173 attempts for a team-high 789 rushing yards (52.6 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

He's also caught 62 passes for 558 yards (37.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

He has received 173 of his team's 367 carries this season (47.1%).

The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

In his eight career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 28 rushing yards per game versus the Broncos, 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Broncos have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 110.2 yards per game.

This year the Broncos are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Ekeler did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.

Ekeler has 126 yards on 24 carries (42.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.

He also has six receptions for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 173 47.1% 789 10 40 44.9% 4.6 Justin Jackson 53 14.4% 303 2 16 18.0% 5.7 Justin Herbert 57 15.5% 299 3 20 22.5% 5.2 Joshua Kelley 33 9.0% 102 0 5 5.6% 3.1

