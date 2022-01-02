Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Austin Ekeler's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West foes take the field in Week 17 when Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has 173 attempts for a team-high 789 rushing yards (52.6 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 62 passes for 558 yards (37.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.
  • He has received 173 of his team's 367 carries this season (47.1%).
  • The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his eight career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 28 rushing yards per game versus the Broncos, 27.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Broncos, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 110.2 yards per game.
  • This year the Broncos are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Ekeler did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.
  • Ekeler has 126 yards on 24 carries (42.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He also has six receptions for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

173

47.1%

789

10

40

44.9%

4.6

Justin Jackson

53

14.4%

303

2

16

18.0%

5.7

Justin Herbert

57

15.5%

299

3

20

22.5%

5.2

Joshua Kelley

33

9.0%

102

0

5

5.6%

3.1

