Before Baker Mayfield hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC North opponents square off in Week 17 when Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (7-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 passing yards this season (188.3 per game) and has a 62.4% completion percentage (237-of-380), throwing 15 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions.

He also has 118 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 7.9 yards per game on the ground.

The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield has attempted 41 of his 380 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In eight matchups against the Steelers, Mayfield averaged 171.5 passing yards per game, 57.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Monday.

Mayfield recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.

The Steelers are conceding 243.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.

With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Packers, Mayfield went 21-for-36 (58.3 percent) for 222 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.

He added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Mayfield has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 ypg), completing 63.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 49 10.7% 28 483 3 2 4.0% Jarvis Landry 69 15.1% 42 452 1 8 16.0% David Njoku 47 10.3% 30 436 3 7 14.0%

