January 2, 2022
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Before Baker Mayfield hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC North opponents square off in Week 17 when Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (7-8) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 passing yards this season (188.3 per game) and has a 62.4% completion percentage (237-of-380), throwing 15 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions.
  • He also has 118 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 7.9 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mayfield has attempted 41 of his 380 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In eight matchups against the Steelers, Mayfield averaged 171.5 passing yards per game, 57.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Monday.
  • Mayfield recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.
  • The Steelers are conceding 243.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Packers, Mayfield went 21-for-36 (58.3 percent) for 222 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
  • Mayfield has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 ypg), completing 63.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

49

10.7%

28

483

3

2

4.0%

Jarvis Landry

69

15.1%

42

452

1

8

16.0%

David Njoku

47

10.3%

30

436

3

7

14.0%

