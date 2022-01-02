Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 2,825 passing yards this season (188.3 per game) and has a 62.4% completion percentage (237-of-380), throwing 15 touchdown passes with 11 interceptions.
- He also has 118 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 7.9 yards per game on the ground.
- The Browns have run 51.9% passing plays and 48.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Mayfield has attempted 41 of his 380 passes in the red zone, accounting for 32.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In eight matchups against the Steelers, Mayfield averaged 171.5 passing yards per game, 57.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Monday.
- Mayfield recorded one touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs three times against the Steelers.
- The Steelers are conceding 243.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense.
- With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Steelers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Packers, Mayfield went 21-for-36 (58.3 percent) for 222 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
- Mayfield has thrown for 412 yards (137.3 ypg), completing 63.2% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
49
10.7%
28
483
3
2
4.0%
Jarvis Landry
69
15.1%
42
452
1
8
16.0%
David Njoku
47
10.3%
30
436
3
7
14.0%
