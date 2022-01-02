Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

  • Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
  • Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in four of 13 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 9.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 14.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Rebels games this season is 70.4, 11.4 points above Saturday's total of 59.
  • The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Ole Miss has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • The Rebels have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
  • Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears surrender (19.2).
  • Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.
  • The Rebels rack up 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.5).
  • In games that Ole Miss churns out more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
  • The Rebels have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have 24 takeaways .
  • Baylor is 9-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Bears have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
  • Baylor's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Bears rack up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25.0).
  • Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.0 points.
  • The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).
  • Baylor is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 428.8 yards.
  • The Bears have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .
Season Stats

Ole MissStatsBaylor

35.9

Avg. Points Scored

32.5

25.0

Avg. Points Allowed

19.2

506.7

Avg. Total Yards

430.2

428.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

348.5

9

Giveaways

14

20

Takeaways

24