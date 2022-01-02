The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in four of 13 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 9.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 14.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rebels games this season is 70.4, 11.4 points above Saturday's total of 59.

The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.

Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears surrender (19.2).

Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.

The Rebels rack up 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.5).

In games that Ole Miss churns out more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Rebels have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have 24 takeaways .

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 9-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Bears have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.

Baylor's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Bears rack up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25.0).

Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.0 points.

The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).

Baylor is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 428.8 yards.

The Bears have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .

Season Stats