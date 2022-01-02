Publish date:
Ole Miss vs. Baylor Sugar Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
The Sugar Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ole Miss vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Ole Miss and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.
- Baylor has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in four of 13 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 9.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 44.2 points per game, 14.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rebels games this season is 70.4, 11.4 points above Saturday's total of 59.
- The 51.8 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 7.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- Ole Miss has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Rebels have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 1 point or more so far this season.
- Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Rebels average 16.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Bears surrender (19.2).
- Ole Miss is 7-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall in games when it scores more than 19.2 points.
- The Rebels rack up 158.2 more yards per game (506.7) than the Bears allow per matchup (348.5).
- In games that Ole Miss churns out more than 348.5 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Rebels have nine giveaways this season, while the Bears have 24 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor is 9-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Bears have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those games.
- Baylor's games this year have hit the over six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
- The Bears rack up 7.5 more points per game (32.5) than the Rebels give up (25.0).
- Baylor is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall when the team notches more than 25.0 points.
- The Bears average only 1.4 more yards per game (430.2) than the Rebels give up per outing (428.8).
- Baylor is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team churns out over 428.8 yards.
- The Bears have 14 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 20 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ole Miss
|Stats
|Baylor
35.9
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
506.7
Avg. Total Yards
430.2
428.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
348.5
9
Giveaways
14
20
Takeaways
24