There will be player prop betting options available for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North opponents square off in Week 17 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has 3,373 passing yards (224.9 ypg), completing 65.2% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 10 yards and one touchdown, averaging 0.7 yards per game.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.

Roethlisberger has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Roethlisberger averages 216.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Browns, 27.7 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Browns.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 230.2 yards per game through the air.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 159 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.

Roethlisberger has racked up 615 passing yards (205.0 per game) and has a 67% completion percentage this year (67-of-100) while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with five rushing yards (1.7 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9%

