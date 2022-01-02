Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has 3,373 passing yards (224.9 ypg), completing 65.2% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 16 times for 10 yards and one touchdown, averaging 0.7 yards per game.
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Roethlisberger averages 216.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Browns, 27.7 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Browns.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 230.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 159 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
- Roethlisberger has racked up 615 passing yards (205.0 per game) and has a 67% completion percentage this year (67-of-100) while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with five rushing yards (1.7 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Powered By Data Skrive