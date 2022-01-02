Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North opponents square off in Week 17 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has 3,373 passing yards (224.9 ypg), completing 65.2% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 10 yards and one touchdown, averaging 0.7 yards per game.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 59.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Roethlisberger averages 216.8 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Browns, 27.7 fewer yards his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those games against the Browns.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 230.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Roethlisberger went 23-for-35 (65.7 percent) for 159 yards, while tossing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Roethlisberger has racked up 615 passing yards (205.0 per game) and has a 67% completion percentage this year (67-of-100) while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with five rushing yards (1.7 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

