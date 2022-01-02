Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Brandin Cooks before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Cooks' Houston Texans (4-11) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks' 945 receiving yards (63.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 119 times and has registered 80 catches and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.7% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.
  • Cooks (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Cooks has averaged 49.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 14.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Cooks did not have a catch in last week's game against the Chargers.
  • Cooks has reeled in 15 passes (on 21 targets) for 203 yards (67.7 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

David Johnson

38

7.9%

29

217

1

7

14.9%

