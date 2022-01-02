Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks' 945 receiving yards (63.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 119 times and has registered 80 catches and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.7% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.
- Cooks (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Cooks has averaged 49.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 14.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooks, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Cooks did not have a catch in last week's game against the Chargers.
- Cooks has reeled in 15 passes (on 21 targets) for 203 yards (67.7 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
119
24.7%
80
945
5
9
19.1%
Nico Collins
48
10.0%
28
344
1
6
12.8%
Chris Conley
35
7.3%
21
325
2
1
2.1%
David Johnson
38
7.9%
29
217
1
7
14.9%
Powered By Data Skrive