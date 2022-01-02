There will be player prop betting options available for Brandin Cooks before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Cooks' Houston Texans (4-11) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' 945 receiving yards (63.0 per game) lead all receivers on the Texans. He's been targeted 119 times and has registered 80 catches and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.7% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Cooks' way.

Cooks (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Cooks has averaged 49.8 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 14.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those three games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the 49ers defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

Cooks did not have a catch in last week's game against the Chargers.

Cooks has reeled in 15 passes (on 21 targets) for 203 yards (67.7 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1% David Johnson 38 7.9% 29 217 1 7 14.9%

