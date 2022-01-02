Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Brandon Aiyuk has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) hit the field against the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk's 46 receptions have yielded 625 yards (41.7 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 71 times.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 15.5% (71 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
  • Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The Texans are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Aiyuk was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Aiyuk has totaled 138 receiving yards (46.0 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 17 targets during his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

