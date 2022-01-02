Brandon Aiyuk has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) hit the field against the Houston Texans (4-11) in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk's 46 receptions have yielded 625 yards (41.7 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 71 times.

Aiyuk has been the target of 15.5% (71 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Aiyuk was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.

Aiyuk has totaled 138 receiving yards (46.0 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 17 targets during his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

