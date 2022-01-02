Publish date:
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk's 46 receptions have yielded 625 yards (41.7 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 71 times.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 15.5% (71 total) of his team's 458 passing attempts this season.
- Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.9% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Aiyuk's matchup with the Texans.
Matchup vs. Houston
- The Texans are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this year, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Aiyuk was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 40 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Aiyuk has totaled 138 receiving yards (46.0 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 11 passes on 17 targets during his last three games.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
Powered By Data Skrive