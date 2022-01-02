Publish date:
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds
Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Berrios' 53 targets have led to 38 catches for 366 yards (24.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- So far this season, 9.6% of the 550 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Berrios has been on the receiving end of 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the ball 38.0% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Berrios' matchup with the Buccaneers.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 259.6 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Berrios was targeted six times and picked up 37 yards on five receptions.
- In his last three games, Berrios has caught 12 passes for 115 yards. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.
Berrios' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Braxton Berrios
53
9.6%
38
366
1
5
7.8%
Elijah Moore
77
14.0%
43
538
5
7
10.9%
Corey Davis
59
10.7%
34
492
4
4
6.2%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.9%
50
431
2
11
17.2%
Powered By Data Skrive