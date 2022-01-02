Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before Braxton Berrios hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Berrios' New York Jets (4-11) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Berrios' 53 targets have led to 38 catches for 366 yards (24.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • So far this season, 9.6% of the 550 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Berrios has been on the receiving end of 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the ball 38.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 259.6 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Berrios was targeted six times and picked up 37 yards on five receptions.
  • In his last three games, Berrios has caught 12 passes for 115 yards. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Berrios' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Braxton Berrios

53

9.6%

38

366

1

5

7.8%

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

