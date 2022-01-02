Before Braxton Berrios hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Berrios' New York Jets (4-11) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Berrios' 53 targets have led to 38 catches for 366 yards (24.4 per game) and one touchdown.

So far this season, 9.6% of the 550 passes thrown by his team have gone Berrios' way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Berrios has been on the receiving end of 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the ball 38.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 259.6 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Berrios was targeted six times and picked up 37 yards on five receptions.

In his last three games, Berrios has caught 12 passes for 115 yards. He was targeted 17 times, and averaged 38.3 yards per game.

Berrios' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Braxton Berrios 53 9.6% 38 366 1 5 7.8% Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2%

