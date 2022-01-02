Skip to main content
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Bryan Edwards ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards has hauled in 30 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 52 times, and puts up 33.9 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 9.3% of the 559 passes thrown by his team have gone Edwards' way.
  • Edwards has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 10.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In his one matchup against the Colts, Edwards' zero receiving yards total is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 248.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have surrendered 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Broncos.
  • Over his last three games, Edwards racked up five catches on seven targets and averaged 10.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

DeSean Jackson

31

-

19

449

2

0

-

