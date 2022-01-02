There will be player prop bet markets available for Bryan Edwards ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards has hauled in 30 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 52 times, and puts up 33.9 yards per game.

So far this season, 9.3% of the 559 passes thrown by his team have gone Edwards' way.

Edwards has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 10.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his one matchup against the Colts, Edwards' zero receiving yards total is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.

The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 248.3 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have surrendered 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Edwards did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Broncos.

Over his last three games, Edwards racked up five catches on seven targets and averaged 10.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6% Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 -

