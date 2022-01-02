Publish date:
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards has hauled in 30 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 52 times, and puts up 33.9 yards per game.
- So far this season, 9.3% of the 559 passes thrown by his team have gone Edwards' way.
- Edwards has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 10.6% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards' matchup with the Colts.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In his one matchup against the Colts, Edwards' zero receiving yards total is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
- Edwards did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.
- The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 248.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Colts have surrendered 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Edwards did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Broncos.
- Over his last three games, Edwards racked up five catches on seven targets and averaged 10.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
DeSean Jackson
31
-
19
449
2
0
-
Powered By Data Skrive