The Buffalo Bills (9-6) and Atlanta Falcons (7-8) will meet in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in eight of 15 games this season.

In 60% of Atlanta's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.

Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.

This contest's total is 0.3 points fewer than the 44.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 9-6-0 this year.

This season, the Bills have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).

The Bills put up 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per matchup the Falcons surrender.

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.

The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (364.9).

When Buffalo picks up over 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over 19 times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (17).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta's games this season have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

This season the Falcons average just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills give up (17.6).

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.6 points.

The Falcons collect 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills give up (287.9).

When Atlanta picks up more than 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year the Falcons have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Bills have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Buffalo is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

This year, as 14.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Bills are 3-0 ATS.

This year, Buffalo has hit the over in three of seven games at home.

The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

This season on the road, Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

In four of eight away games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total.

This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (44).

