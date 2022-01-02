Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bills (9-6) and Atlanta Falcons (7-8) will meet in a Week 17 NFL matchup.

Odds for Bills vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • In 60% of Atlanta's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.0 points lower than the two team's combined 47 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 0.3 points fewer than the 44.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 47.9 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.1 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 3.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 9-6-0 this year.
  • This season, the Bills have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over eight times in 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • The Bills put up 28.5 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per matchup the Falcons surrender.
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 26.7 points.
  • The Bills average only 16.3 more yards per game (381.2) than the Falcons give up per matchup (364.9).
  • When Buffalo picks up over 364.9 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over 19 times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (17).
  • Atlanta is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Falcons average just 0.9 more points per game (18.5) than the Bills give up (17.6).
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.6 points.
  • The Falcons collect 21.6 more yards per game (309.5) than the Bills give up (287.9).
  • When Atlanta picks up more than 287.9 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This year the Falcons have 22 turnovers, seven fewer than the Bills have takeaways (29).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Buffalo is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • This year, as 14.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Bills are 3-0 ATS.
  • This year, Buffalo has hit the over in three of seven games at home.
  • The average point total in Bills home games this season is 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).
  • This season on the road, Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • In four of eight away games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 47.4 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (44).

