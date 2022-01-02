Publish date:
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (114.0 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 225 rushing yards (37.5 ypg) on 46 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Newton accounts for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 126 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Newton averages 192 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Saints, 123.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Saints.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- This week Newton will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (252.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Newton put together a 61-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 53.8% of his pass attempts with one interception.
- He added five carries for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
- Newton has thrown for 395 yards (131.7 ypg), completing 54.1% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and three interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 160 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 53.3 yards per game.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
