Before placing any wagers on Cam Newton's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (114.0 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 225 rushing yards (37.5 ypg) on 46 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Newton accounts for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 126 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Newton averages 192 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Saints, 123.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Saints.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

This week Newton will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (252.2 yards allowed per game).

With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Newton put together a 61-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 53.8% of his pass attempts with one interception.

He added five carries for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.

Newton has thrown for 395 yards (131.7 ypg), completing 54.1% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and three interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 160 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 53.3 yards per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3%

