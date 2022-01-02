Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Before placing any wagers on Cam Newton's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-10) and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (114.0 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 225 rushing yards (37.5 ypg) on 46 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Newton accounts for 6.5% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his 126 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Newton averages 192 passing yards per game in seven matchups against the Saints, 123.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Saints.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • This week Newton will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (252.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 19 passing TDs allowed this year, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Newton put together a 61-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 53.8% of his pass attempts with one interception.
  • He added five carries for 42 yards, averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
  • Newton has thrown for 395 yards (131.7 ypg), completing 54.1% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 160 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 53.3 yards per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

