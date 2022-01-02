Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Carson Wentz ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has 3,230 passing yards (215.3 ypg), completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

He also has 188 rushing yards on 51 carries with one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per game.

The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.

Wentz has thrown 59 passes in the red zone this season, 36.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Wentz completed 64.3% of his passes for 225 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Wentz has collected 440 passing yards (146.7 yards per game) while going 39-for-62 (62.9% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4%

