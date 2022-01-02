Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has 3,230 passing yards (215.3 ypg), completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- He also has 188 rushing yards on 51 carries with one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per game.
- The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
- Wentz has thrown 59 passes in the red zone this season, 36.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Wentz completed 64.3% of his passes for 225 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Wentz has collected 440 passing yards (146.7 yards per game) while going 39-for-62 (62.9% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
116
24.9%
76
971
5
14
23.7%
Zach Pascal
65
14.0%
36
369
3
12
20.3%
Jonathan Taylor
45
9.7%
36
336
2
2
3.4%
