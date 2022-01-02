Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Bookmakers have listed player prop betting options for Carson Wentz ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has 3,230 passing yards (215.3 ypg), completing 62.8% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • He also has 188 rushing yards on 51 carries with one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per game.
  • The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
  • Wentz has thrown 59 passes in the red zone this season, 36.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Wentz completed 64.3% of his passes for 225 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Wentz has collected 440 passing yards (146.7 yards per game) while going 39-for-62 (62.9% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

