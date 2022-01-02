Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

Before placing any bets on CeeDee Lamb's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has hauled in 74 catches for 1,006 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 114 times, and averages 67.1 receiving yards per game.
  • Lamb has been the target of 19.7% (114 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Lamb put up 64 receiving yards in only career matchup, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cardinals.
  • The Cardinals are allowing 225.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Lamb was targeted five times and picked up 66 yards on four receptions.
  • Lamb has also tacked on 17 receptions for 177 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 59.0 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

114

19.7%

74

1006

6

10

11.5%

Amari Cooper

90

15.5%

60

768

7

14

16.1%

Dalton Schultz

91

15.7%

69

733

6

11

12.6%

Cedrick Wilson

49

8.4%

34

448

3

6

6.9%

