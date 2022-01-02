Before placing any bets on CeeDee Lamb's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has hauled in 74 catches for 1,006 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 114 times, and averages 67.1 receiving yards per game.

Lamb has been the target of 19.7% (114 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Lamb put up 64 receiving yards in only career matchup, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are allowing 225.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Lamb was targeted five times and picked up 66 yards on four receptions.

Lamb has also tacked on 17 receptions for 177 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 59.0 yards per game.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 114 19.7% 74 1006 6 10 11.5% Amari Cooper 90 15.5% 60 768 7 14 16.1% Dalton Schultz 91 15.7% 69 733 6 11 12.6% Cedrick Wilson 49 8.4% 34 448 3 6 6.9%

Powered By Data Skrive