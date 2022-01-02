Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb has hauled in 74 catches for 1,006 yards, best on his team, and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 114 times, and averages 67.1 receiving yards per game.
- Lamb has been the target of 19.7% (114 total) of his team's 580 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 87 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Lamb put up 64 receiving yards in only career matchup, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cardinals.
- The Cardinals are allowing 225.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals' defense is 20th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Lamb was targeted five times and picked up 66 yards on four receptions.
- Lamb has also tacked on 17 receptions for 177 yards in his last three games. He's been targeted 24 times, producing 59.0 yards per game.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
114
19.7%
74
1006
6
10
11.5%
Amari Cooper
90
15.5%
60
768
7
14
16.1%
Dalton Schultz
91
15.7%
69
733
6
11
12.6%
Cedrick Wilson
49
8.4%
34
448
3
6
6.9%
