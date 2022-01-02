Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has contributed with 51 receptions for 806 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 89 times, producing 53.7 yards per game.
- Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (89 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
- Claypool (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his four matchups against the Browns, Claypool's 69.8 receiving yards average is 16.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
- In four matchups versus the Browns, Claypool has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- The 230.2 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Claypool was targeted six times and totaled 41 yards on four receptions.
- Claypool's 17 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 146 yards (48.7 ypg) in his last three games.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
Powered By Data Skrive