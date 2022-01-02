Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for Chase Claypool, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has contributed with 51 receptions for 806 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 89 times, producing 53.7 yards per game.
  • Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (89 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
  • Claypool (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his four matchups against the Browns, Claypool's 69.8 receiving yards average is 16.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game (53.5).
  • In four matchups versus the Browns, Claypool has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The 230.2 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Claypool was targeted six times and totaled 41 yards on four receptions.
  • Claypool's 17 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 146 yards (48.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

