Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for Chase Claypool, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. AFC North rivals meet in Week 17 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has contributed with 51 receptions for 806 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 89 times, producing 53.7 yards per game.

Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (89 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.

Claypool (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his four matchups against the Browns, Claypool's 69.8 receiving yards average is 16.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game (53.5).

In four matchups versus the Browns, Claypool has had a TD catch, including multiple scores in one game.

The 230.2 yards per game the Browns are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have given up 27 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 26th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Claypool was targeted six times and totaled 41 yards on four receptions.

Claypool's 17 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 146 yards (48.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9% Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5%

