January 2, 2022
Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New York Giants (4-11) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 17 clash with the Chicago Bears (5-10).

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 36.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 36.5 points in 10 of 15 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's over/under is 12.7 points under the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 36.5-point over/under for this game is 8.8 points below the 45.3 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • Chicago is 5-10-0 against the spread this year.
  • Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 15 opportunities (40%).
  • The Bears put up 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).
  • When Chicago records more than 24.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Bears rack up 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0), than the Giants allow per contest (363.9).
  • In games that Chicago totals more than 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five more turnovers than the Giants have forced (20).
  • New York has six wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • This season, the Giants have just two ATS wins in nine games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (five times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Giants put up 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.9 points.
  • The Giants average 303.5 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears give up.
  • New York is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals over 326.5 yards.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 23 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Bears have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • Chicago has hit the over twice in seven home games this year.
  • This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (36.5).
  • Away from home, New York is 1-7 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • In five of eight away games this year, New York has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Giants away games this season is 45.4 points, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under (36.5).

