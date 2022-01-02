The New York Giants (4-11) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 17 clash with the Chicago Bears (5-10).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bears vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Chicago has combined with its opponents to score more than 36.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 36.5 points in 10 of 15 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 12.7 points under the 49.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bears and their opponents have scored an average of 43.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 36.5-point over/under for this game is 8.8 points below the 45.3 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 5-10-0 against the spread this year.

Chicago's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 15 opportunities (40%).

The Bears put up 6.6 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Giants allow (24.3).

When Chicago records more than 24.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Bears rack up 55.9 fewer yards per game (308.0), than the Giants allow per contest (363.9).

In games that Chicago totals more than 363.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, five more turnovers than the Giants have forced (20).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Chicago's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York has six wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This season, the Giants have just two ATS wins in nine games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities (five times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Giants put up 8.4 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Bears surrender (24.9).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.9 points.

The Giants average 303.5 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 326.5 the Bears give up.

New York is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team totals over 326.5 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over 23 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Bears have forced (12).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

Chicago has hit the over twice in seven home games this year.

This season, Bears home games average 43.0 points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (36.5).

Away from home, New York is 1-7 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

In five of eight away games this year, New York has hit the over.

The average point total in Giants away games this season is 45.4 points, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under (36.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.