Chris Conley has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Conley's Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds

Chris Conley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conley has also contributed with 325 yards on 21 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times and averages 21.7 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 7.3% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Conley's way.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Conley totaled 13 receiving yards in only career matchup, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conley caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Conley was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 60 yards (20 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Conley has put together 92 yards (on seven grabs) and one touchdown.

Conley's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Conley 35 7.3% 21 325 2 1 2.1% Brandin Cooks 119 24.7% 80 945 5 9 19.1% Nico Collins 48 10.0% 28 344 1 6 12.8% David Johnson 38 7.9% 29 217 1 7 14.9%

