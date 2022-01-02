Publish date:
Chris Conley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds
Chris Conley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conley has also contributed with 325 yards on 21 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times and averages 21.7 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 7.3% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Conley's way.
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Against the 49ers, Conley totaled 13 receiving yards in only career matchup, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Conley caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.
- Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chargers, Conley was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 60 yards (20 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Conley has put together 92 yards (on seven grabs) and one touchdown.
Conley's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Conley
35
7.3%
21
325
2
1
2.1%
Brandin Cooks
119
24.7%
80
945
5
9
19.1%
Nico Collins
48
10.0%
28
344
1
6
12.8%
David Johnson
38
7.9%
29
217
1
7
14.9%
