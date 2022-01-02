Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chris Conley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

Chris Conley has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Conley's Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chris Conley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conley has also contributed with 325 yards on 21 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 35 times and averages 21.7 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 7.3% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Conley's way.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conley's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Conley totaled 13 receiving yards in only career matchup, 14.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Conley caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.
  • Note: Conley's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 231.5 yards per game the 49ers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Conley was targeted three times and racked up three catches for 60 yards (20 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Conley has put together 92 yards (on seven grabs) and one touchdown.

Conley's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Conley

35

7.3%

21

325

2

1

2.1%

Brandin Cooks

119

24.7%

80

945

5

9

19.1%

Nico Collins

48

10.0%

28

344

1

6

12.8%

David Johnson

38

7.9%

29

217

1

7

14.9%

Powered By Data Skrive