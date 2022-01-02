Publish date:
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) pace all receivers on the Cardinals. He's been targeted 91 times and has totaled 69 receptions and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 17.7% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.
- Kirk (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.6% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Kirk's 86 receiving yards total is 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- Kirk caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Cowboys.
- This week Kirk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Colts, Kirk was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 48 yards.
- Kirk's 27 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 228 yards (76.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
91
17.7%
69
860
5
8
11.6%
A.J. Green
77
15.0%
47
751
3
14
20.3%
Zach Ertz
93
-
60
638
5
16
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
12.5%
42
572
8
14
20.3%
