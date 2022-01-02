Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Before placing any bets on Christian Kirk's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) pace all receivers on the Cardinals. He's been targeted 91 times and has totaled 69 receptions and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 17.7% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.
  • Kirk (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.6% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Kirk's 86 receiving yards total is 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
  • Kirk caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Cowboys.
  • This week Kirk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Colts, Kirk was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 48 yards.
  • Kirk's 27 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 228 yards (76.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

91

17.7%

69

860

5

8

11.6%

A.J. Green

77

15.0%

47

751

3

14

20.3%

Zach Ertz

93

-

60

638

5

16

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

12.5%

42

572

8

14

20.3%

Powered By Data Skrive