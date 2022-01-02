Before placing any bets on Christian Kirk's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kirk's Arizona Cardinals (10-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's 860 receiving yards (57.3 per game) pace all receivers on the Cardinals. He's been targeted 91 times and has totaled 69 receptions and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 17.7% of the 513 passes thrown by his team have gone Kirk's way.

Kirk (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.6% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while running the ball 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

In his one matchup against the Cowboys, Kirk's 86 receiving yards total is 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Kirk caught multiple touchdowns in that game against the Cowboys.

This week Kirk will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Colts, Kirk was targeted nine times and racked up seven catches for 48 yards.

Kirk's 27 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 228 yards (76.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 91 17.7% 69 860 5 8 11.6% A.J. Green 77 15.0% 47 751 3 14 20.3% Zach Ertz 93 - 60 638 5 16 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 12.5% 42 572 8 14 20.3%

