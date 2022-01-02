Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Chuba Hubbard's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South foes meet in Week 17 when Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) square off against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 509 yards (33.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 10.2 receiving yards per game, catching 20 passes for 153 yards.
  • He has handled 146, or 36.2%, of his team's 403 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Hubbard recorded 10 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Saints, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Saints.
  • Conceding 95.9 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fifth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Saints have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Hubbard rushed six times for nine yards.
  • Hubbard has 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

146

36.2%

509

4

20

32.8%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

24.6%

442

1

16

26.2%

4.5

Cam Newton

46

11.4%

225

5

8

13.1%

4.9

Sam Darnold

38

9.4%

196

5

8

13.1%

5.2

Powered By Data Skrive