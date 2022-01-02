Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 509 yards (33.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 10.2 receiving yards per game, catching 20 passes for 153 yards.
- He has handled 146, or 36.2%, of his team's 403 rushing attempts this season.
- The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Hubbard recorded 10 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Saints, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Saints.
- Conceding 95.9 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fifth-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Saints have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Hubbard rushed six times for nine yards.
- Hubbard has 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
146
36.2%
509
4
20
32.8%
3.5
Christian McCaffrey
99
24.6%
442
1
16
26.2%
4.5
Cam Newton
46
11.4%
225
5
8
13.1%
4.9
Sam Darnold
38
9.4%
196
5
8
13.1%
5.2
