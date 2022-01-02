Before placing any wagers on Chuba Hubbard's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South foes meet in Week 17 when Hubbard and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) square off against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has carried the ball 146 times for a team-high 509 yards (33.9 per game), with four touchdowns.

He also averages 10.2 receiving yards per game, catching 20 passes for 153 yards.

He has handled 146, or 36.2%, of his team's 403 rushing attempts this season.

The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Hubbard recorded 10 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Saints, 29.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Saints.

Conceding 95.9 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the fifth-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Saints have conceded 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Hubbard rushed six times for nine yards.

Hubbard has 82 yards on 24 carries (27.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 146 36.2% 509 4 20 32.8% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 24.6% 442 1 16 26.2% 4.5 Cam Newton 46 11.4% 225 5 8 13.1% 4.9 Sam Darnold 38 9.4% 196 5 8 13.1% 5.2

Powered By Data Skrive