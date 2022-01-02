AFC North opponents will clash in Week 17 of the NFL season when the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Pittsburgh's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 41.

This season, the two teams have combined to average 41 points per game, which is the same threshold as Monday's over/under.

The 46.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.6 more than the 41 total in this contest.

The average total in Browns games this season is 46.1, 5.1 points above Monday's total of 41.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 7-8-0 this year.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Browns average 3.8 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Steelers give up (24.7).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Browns collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers give up per matchup (368.4).

Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up more than 368.4 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (17).

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 6-9-0 this year.

The Steelers have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Steelers put up 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Browns give up.

Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Steelers average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns give up per outing (321.0).

Pittsburgh is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 321.0 yards.

The Steelers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Pittsburgh is 3-5 against the spread and 5-2-1 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4).

This season, in eight home games, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).

This year in away games, Cleveland is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

Cleveland has hit the over in four of seven road games this season.

Browns away games this season average 48.4 total points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (41).

