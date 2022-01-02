Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North opponents will clash in Week 17 of the NFL season when the Cleveland Browns (7-8) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1).

Odds for Browns vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of Pittsburgh's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 41.
  • This season, the two teams have combined to average 41 points per game, which is the same threshold as Monday's over/under.
  • The 46.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.6 more than the 41 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 46.1, 5.1 points above Monday's total of 41.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 2.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Cleveland is 7-8-0 this year.
  • The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns average 3.8 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Steelers give up (24.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.7 points.
  • The Browns collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (345.5) than the Steelers give up per matchup (368.4).
  • Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up more than 368.4 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Steelers have forced (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 6-9-0 this year.
  • The Steelers have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Steelers put up 20.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.9 the Browns give up.
  • Pittsburgh is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.
  • The Steelers average just 4.5 fewer yards per game (316.5) than the Browns give up per outing (321.0).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 321.0 yards.
  • The Steelers have 18 giveaways this season, while the Browns have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Pittsburgh is 3-5 against the spread and 5-2-1 overall.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4).
  • This season, in eight home games, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Steelers home games this season is 42.3 points, 1.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).
  • This year in away games, Cleveland is 4-3 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • Cleveland has hit the over in four of seven road games this season.
  • Browns away games this season average 48.4 total points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (41).

