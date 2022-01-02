Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has rushed 119 times for a team-high 517 yards (34.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 129 receiving yards (8.6 per game) on 19 catches, with two TDs.
  • He has received 119 of his team's 379 carries this season (31.4%).
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • The Bengals give up 92.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Bengals are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Edwards-Helaire ran the ball nine times for 27 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has 96 rushing yards (32.0 per game) on 28 carries with three touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

31.4%

517

4

12

17.9%

4.3

Darrel Williams

123

32.5%

453

4

25

37.3%

3.7

Patrick Mahomes II

55

14.5%

302

2

12

17.9%

5.5

Derrick Gore

41

10.8%

189

2

8

11.9%

4.6

Powered By Data Skrive