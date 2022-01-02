Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has rushed 119 times for a team-high 517 yards (34.5 per game), with four touchdowns.

He also has 129 receiving yards (8.6 per game) on 19 catches, with two TDs.

He has received 119 of his team's 379 carries this season (31.4%).

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

The Bengals give up 92.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Bengals are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Edwards-Helaire ran the ball nine times for 27 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has 96 rushing yards (32.0 per game) on 28 carries with three touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 31.4% 517 4 12 17.9% 4.3 Darrel Williams 123 32.5% 453 4 25 37.3% 3.7 Patrick Mahomes II 55 14.5% 302 2 12 17.9% 5.5 Derrick Gore 41 10.8% 189 2 8 11.9% 4.6

