Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has rushed 119 times for a team-high 517 yards (34.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also has 129 receiving yards (8.6 per game) on 19 catches, with two TDs.
- He has received 119 of his team's 379 carries this season (31.4%).
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- The Bengals give up 92.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's fourth-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Bengals are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Steelers, Edwards-Helaire ran the ball nine times for 27 yards and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Edwards-Helaire has 96 rushing yards (32.0 per game) on 28 carries with three touchdowns.
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
31.4%
517
4
12
17.9%
4.3
Darrel Williams
123
32.5%
453
4
25
37.3%
3.7
Patrick Mahomes II
55
14.5%
302
2
12
17.9%
5.5
Derrick Gore
41
10.8%
189
2
8
11.9%
4.6
