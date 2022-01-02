Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's 1,734 receiving yards (115.6 per game) lead the Rams. He has 132 catches on 177 targets with 14 touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 32.8% (177 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 34 times in the red zone this season, 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his one matchup against the Ravens, Kupp's 35 receiving yards total is 78.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (113.5).
- Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.
- This week Kupp will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Ravens have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times, picking up 109 yards on 10 receptions.
- Kupp has grabbed 32 passes (41 targets) for 368 yards (122.7 per game) with three TDs over his last three outings.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
Odell Beckham Jr.
70
-
37
480
4
10
-
