January 2, 2022
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's 1,734 receiving yards (115.6 per game) lead the Rams. He has 132 catches on 177 targets with 14 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 32.8% (177 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 34 times in the red zone this season, 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his one matchup against the Ravens, Kupp's 35 receiving yards total is 78.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (113.5).
  • Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.
  • This week Kupp will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Ravens have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times, picking up 109 yards on 10 receptions.
  • Kupp has grabbed 32 passes (41 targets) for 368 yards (122.7 per game) with three TDs over his last three outings.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

Odell Beckham Jr.

70

-

37

480

4

10

-

