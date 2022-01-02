Oddsmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's 1,734 receiving yards (115.6 per game) lead the Rams. He has 132 catches on 177 targets with 14 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 32.8% (177 total) of his team's 540 passing attempts this season.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 34 times in the red zone this season, 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his one matchup against the Ravens, Kupp's 35 receiving yards total is 78.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (113.5).

Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Ravens.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times, picking up 109 yards on 10 receptions.

Kupp has grabbed 32 passes (41 targets) for 368 yards (122.7 per game) with three TDs over his last three outings.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5% Odell Beckham Jr. 70 - 37 480 4 10 -

Powered By Data Skrive