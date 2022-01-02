Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take on the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 579 yards (38.6 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 49 passes for 523 yards (34.9 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • He has received 140 of his team's 359 carries this season (39.0%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Bills.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 114.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Bills have given up 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Patterson rushed seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Patterson has racked up 34 carries for 90 yards (30.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

140

39.0%

579

6

28

50.0%

4.1

Mike Davis

124

34.5%

431

2

14

25.0%

3.5

Matt Ryan

37

10.3%

73

1

10

17.9%

2.0

Qadree Ollison

17

4.7%

67

0

2

3.6%

3.9

