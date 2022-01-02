Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take on the Buffalo Bills (9-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 579 yards (38.6 per game), with six touchdowns.

He's also caught 49 passes for 523 yards (34.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

He has received 140 of his team's 359 carries this season (39.0%).

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Patterson's 34.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 11.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Bills.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

Allowing 114.8 rushing yards per game, the Bills have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Bills have given up 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Patterson rushed seven times for 14 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Patterson has racked up 34 carries for 90 yards (30.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 140 39.0% 579 6 28 50.0% 4.1 Mike Davis 124 34.5% 431 2 14 25.0% 3.5 Matt Ryan 37 10.3% 73 1 10 17.9% 2.0 Qadree Ollison 17 4.7% 67 0 2 3.6% 3.9

