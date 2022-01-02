In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Courtland Sutton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Sutton's Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 54 catches on 90 targets, with a team-high 703 receiving yards (46.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sutton has been the target of 18.4% (90 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his five matchups against the Chargers, Sutton's 57.2 receiving yards average is 8.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).

Sutton, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Sutton put together a 33-yard performance against the Raiders last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Over his last three games, Sutton has racked up 54 yards on seven receptions, averaging 18.0 yards per game, on 14 targets.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5% Jerry Jeudy 51 10.5% 36 437 0 3 5.3%

