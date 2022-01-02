Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sutton has 54 catches on 90 targets, with a team-high 703 receiving yards (46.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Sutton has been the target of 18.4% (90 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.
- Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his five matchups against the Chargers, Sutton's 57.2 receiving yards average is 8.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
- Sutton, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Sutton put together a 33-yard performance against the Raiders last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three games, Sutton has racked up 54 yards on seven receptions, averaging 18.0 yards per game, on 14 targets.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
90
18.4%
54
703
2
10
17.5%
Tim Patrick
75
15.4%
47
639
5
10
17.5%
Noah Fant
81
16.6%
61
562
3
10
17.5%
Jerry Jeudy
51
10.5%
36
437
0
3
5.3%
