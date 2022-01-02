Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Courtland Sutton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 17 when Sutton's Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sutton has 54 catches on 90 targets, with a team-high 703 receiving yards (46.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Sutton has been the target of 18.4% (90 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.
  • Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his five matchups against the Chargers, Sutton's 57.2 receiving yards average is 8.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (48.5).
  • Sutton, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The 237.1 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Sutton put together a 33-yard performance against the Raiders last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three games, Sutton has racked up 54 yards on seven receptions, averaging 18.0 yards per game, on 14 targets.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

Jerry Jeudy

51

10.5%

36

437

0

3

5.3%

